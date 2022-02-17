Chennai woman donates a whopping 10 cr to Thirupathi Devastanam trust .

A woman from Chennai donated to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), an independent trust that oversees temple operations in Andhra Pradesh, a whopping Rs 3.2 crore in cash and properties worth Rs 6 crore.

The money was donated by Revaty Viswanatham to help the trust build a Paediatric Super Speciality Hospital with the help of the SV Pranadana Trust, which aims to treat the poor who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Her sister, Dr. Parvatam, donated the properties to the trust before she died.

At the Tirumala temple today, Vishwanatham, her husband PA Viswanathan, and the executor of her sister’s will V Krishnan handed over the documents to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.