Congress should project Ghulam Nabi Azad as CM face in J&K, says Ashwani Handa.

Feb 17, 2022, 05:18 pm IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad should be projected as the chief minister’s face in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Ashwani Handa. In an interview with India Today on Thursday, Ashwani Handa remarked, ‘Ghulam Nabi Azad must be projected as the CM face in J&K,’ he also said that there is ‘no end to infighting in the Congress’

 

‘To save the Congress, the party’s high command must take corrective measures’, he stated.‘The party’s high command must address the grievances of leaders who want to change the organisation, he added. Ashwani Handa even called senior leader Ashwani Kumar’s resignation from the party a matter of ‘huge concern’.

