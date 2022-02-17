‘Distribute 100 Coca-Cola cans to Bar’: High Court suspends cop for drinking coke

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular aerated drinks. It was little known that this man’s love for Coca-Cola would land him in front of a courtroom. According to the Gujarat High Court, a Gujarat cop was ordered on Wednesday to distribute 100 cans of Coca-cola. You ask why? Let us tell you the tale.

This Gujarat Cop, logged in by the name of AM Rathod was attending a court VC hearing in Gujarat. He was spotted drinking Coca-Cola and the next thing he knew, he was facing the ire of CJ Aravind, who told him to distribute 100 cans of the aerated drink to the bar.

The virtual hearing was also presided over by Justice Ashutosh Shastri, according to a Bar and Bench report. During the hearing, when CJ noted the cop sipping Cola he said, ‘He is drinking Coca-Cola during video conferencing. Who is this police officer?’ DM Devnani, Additional Government Leader (AGP), apologized on behalf of the police officer.

‘I convey my sincere apologies. I will just ask him to switch off his video,’ Devnani said. The judge, however, refused to consent. ‘The can indicate it is Coca-Cola, but we have no idea what it contains. Is he an IPS officer? Is this the way an officer acts? If he had been in physical court, would he have come with a ‘Coca-Cola’ can,’ the CJ asked.

After that CJ went ahead and said, ‘He should distribute 100 cans of ‘Coca-Cola’ to everybody in the Bar Association, otherwise we will ask the Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him. We will not leave him until he complies with this. It should reach by today evening’. Following the CJ’s decision, senior advocate Bhaskar Tanna commented, ‘Should (it) be something less harmful than Coca-Cola, maybe lime juice?’

To which the CJ replied with, ‘Amul Juice. Ask him to arrange Amul Juice’. It isn’t the first time a situation like this has occurred in a courtroom. A Bar and Bench report revealed that CJ Kumar said, ‘One advocate once appeared before us eating samosa. We said we have no objection to him eating samosa but the only problem is that he cannot eat samosa in front of us and everyone else for they are also tempted. He should either give it to everyone or he shouldn’t eat’.