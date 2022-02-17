Fire destroys Scrap Godown in Maharashtra’s Thane

A fire broke out on Thursday at a godown where cardboard garbage was kept in Bhiwandi powerloom town, Thane district, Maharashtra, according to a civic official.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell chairman Avinash Sawant, ‘no one was injured in the blaze which erupted out around 2 a.m. in a godown in the Mithpada area of Bhiwandi.’

The godown is in a residential area with almost 100 homes. ‘Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was extinguished by 7 a.m.,’ according to the official.

‘The cause of the fire is not yet known,’ he added.

A number of scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town have been destroyed by fires in the last two months.