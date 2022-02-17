First Ever Photoshoot: Keerthy Suresh’s massive transformation will leave you stunned

Keerthy Suresh, the most bankable actress in the South today, is the daughter of Malayalam cinema producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka. The actress has been in films since she was a kid, beginning her career as a child actor in the early 2000s with her father’s projects such as Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam, and Kuberan.

While studying for higher education, Keerthy Suresh bagged the main role in the Malayalam film Geethaanjali in 2013, followed by another film named Ring Master. She left Mollywood in 2015 and moved on to sign many Tamil movies at the same time. However, with Sivakarthikeyan’s Remo and Thodari, the actress gained international acclaim. Nenu Sailaja, directed by Ram Pothineni, was the actress’s Telugu debut. She hasn’t looked back since, starring in blockbuster films and forging an unbroken route with the women-centric film Mahanati, which won her a National Award.

Keerthy Suresh is without a doubt the most brilliant actress in the industry. However, looking at her development from 2013 to 2022, she has changed in every manner for the better. Along with her incredible acting abilities, the young actress also has a great sense of style.

Keerthy was adored by audiences for her chubby looks, curvy body but in 2019 she stunned everyone with her physical makeover. However, the actress did receive flak for her lean look, nevertheless, she has managed to maintain it and now looks great.

Apart from her dramatic makeover, the actress has always been a real diva who epitomises elegance and simplicity. The actress like to keep things simple yet elegant, from her saree appearances to her no-makeup looks.