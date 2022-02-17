Good Governance Index: Pulwama declared as best performing district in Kashmir valley

Pulwama: Pulwama was declared as the best performing district of Kashmir valley on Wednesday, under the Good Governance Index.

‘Jammu and Kashmir is the first Union territory in the country where Good Governance Index was launched at district level by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pulwama has been ranked number one in Kashmir valley in Good Governance Index. Pulwama district of the Srinagar Division is at fourth spot in the Union Territory in this index’, Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary told ANI on Wednesday evening.

The Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama highlighted that ranking is based on the overall assessment of various parameters including the situation of public infrastructure, healthcare, social infrastructure in the region. ‘Parameters that help in defining the position of a district in the index include public infrastructure, healthcare, social infrastructure, the impact of centrally sponsored schemes in the region, engagement of youth towards activities, way of addressing public grievances etc. The ranking is based on the overall assessment of parameters’, Choudhary said.

The government data highlights that the Jammu and Kashmir District Good Governance Index represents Next Generation Administrative Reform in Benchmarking Governance at District level. It was prepared after extensive stakeholder consultations. The District Good Governance Index of Jammu and Kashmir helps identify the impact of various governance interventions at the district level and provides a futuristic roadmap for improving district-level governance with targeted interventions.

‘Pulwama is number one in almond production. Kashmir saffron has been given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag following the contribution by the Pulwama area. Engagement of youth towards various developmental activities is also present here’, he added. On January 22, Union home minister Amit Shah launched the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir, which is the first Union Territory to have such an index.