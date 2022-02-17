HC order on quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents; SC sets aside Punjab and Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court order granted an interim stay on Haryana law providing a 75% quota in private sector jobs for state residents was overturned by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Haryana government was also ordered not to take coercive action against employers by a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha. ‘In the meanwhile, Haryana is directed not to take coercive action against employers. The impugned order passed by the high court is set aside as the high court has not given sufficient reasons for staying the legislation,’ the bench said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Haryana government.

The order came after the Haryana government challenged a Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting an interim stay on its law providing a 75 percent quota for state residents in private sector jobs.

Based on plea filed by several industry associations from Faridabad and other entities across the state, including in Gurugram, the high court granted an interim stay on the Haryana government law on February 3.