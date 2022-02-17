Higher secondary, VHSE services made available online in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The facilities related to examinations and other academic activities of higher secondary and vocational higher secondary courses in Kerala are now available online. Director of General Education K Jeevan Babu informed that the services available online will no longer be available offline.

Applications for duplicate mark lists, trade certificates, migration certificates, equivalency certificates can be submitted online through this portal. The applicant has to register on the site before submitting application. The service can be availed at www.vhseportal.kerala.gov.in

