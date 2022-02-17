I-T officials raid former NSE managing director’s recidence

The Income Tax Department is searching properties associated to Chitra Ramkrishna, the former Managing Director of the National Stock Exchange. Chitra Ramkrishna is being investigated for allegedly making illegal financial advantage by sharing NSE’s internal confidential information to an unknown party.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has penalized her Rs 3 crore for irregularities in Anand Subramanian’s hiring as Chief Strategic Officer. According to reports, Ramakrishnan clarified that she was being guided by a ‘yoga’ who resides in the Himalayas. She was told she had 45 days to pay the penalty.