Indian football legend Surjit Sengupta passed away

Surajit Sengupta, a former India midfielder and East Bengal legend who was a part of the national team that won a bronze medal at the 1970 Asian Games, died on Thursday at city hospital in Kolkata after long fight with COVID-19. He was 71 years old.

‘Lost veteran star footballer Surajti Sengupta today. Heart throb of football fans and an outstanding national sportsman as well as a perfect gentleman, he will ever be in our hearts. Deepest condolences,’ West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

After being tested positive for COVID-19, Sengupta was admitted to the hospital on January 23 and was put on ventilator since last week.