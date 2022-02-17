INL officially splits, New office-bearers of Wahab faction announced

Kozhikode: The Indian National League (INL) has officially announced the split at Kozhikode, Kerala, on Thursday. Prof. A P Abdul Wahab who rebelled against the decision of the national leadership after disbanding of the state-level committee has announced the party’s new state committee office-bearers. Wahab himself was elected as the president of the new committee, while Nazar Koya Thangal was elected as the general secretary.

Earlier, the rift between the Wahab faction and Kasim Irikkoor intensified and the meeting held at Kochi turned violent. The national executive committee of the party had summoned a meeting and dismissed the state committee in Kerala. Following this, minister Ahammad Devarkovil who is also the national general secretary of the party formed a seven-member ad hoc panel under his chairmanship. The panel also decided to form the new state-level committee by March 31. Amidst this Wahab, the faction announced a new state committee.

INL has 120 members in its state council. Wahab faction claims that 75 council members took part in the meeting convened here on Thursday. At the same time, 20 affiliate union representatives also attended the meeting. The new state committee office bearers were selected in the meeting attended by 95 people.

Reportedly, Wahab and his supporters will go ahead with legal procedures to claim the rights on INL, while the Irikkoor faction’s counter move against this is much awaited.