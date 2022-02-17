Kajol buys two 10th floor apartments in Mumbai for Rs 11.95 crore: Report

Actress Kajol has purchased two new flats in Mumbai’s Ananya building in Juhu. According to reports, the combined cost of the two residences is Rs. 11.95 crore, both flats are claimed to be on the 10th level of the building.

The residence was apparently acquired by Kajol in January this year. The Ananya building is in the same neighbourhood as her present home, Shiv Shakti, in Juhu. Many celebrities live in Juhu, including Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others. According to Squarefeetindia, Kajol’s two residences have a total carpet space of roughly 2000 sq ft.

Last year, Kajol rented out her Powai home for Rs 90,000 per month. The home measures 771 square feet and is located on the 21st floor of the Atlantis complex in Hiranandani Gardens. On December 3, 2021, the leave and licence agreement was registered. The renter paid a security deposit of Rs. 3 lakh. The house rent was to be increased to 96,750 per month after a year.

On the work front, Kajol is last seen in the film Tribhanga, which was released on Netflix last year. She started shooting for her next film, Salaam Venky, last week, which will be helmed by legendary actor-filmmaker Revathy. The project was announced last October.