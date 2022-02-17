Kushinagar wedding tragedy; PM Modi assures Rs 2 lakh ex gratia each to kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the Kushinagar tragedy in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 17. PM Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the relatives of those killed in the Kushinagar accident. The injured would receive Rs 50,000.

“The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help,” PM Modi tweeted.

On Wednesday, at least 13 women and girls, including a child, were killed after falling down a well during a wedding celebration in Nebua Naurangia village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district.

During the Haldi ceremony, several women and girls were standing atop the well when the iron grille over the well suddenly came way, and they fell inside. Villagers and police rescued about 15 women, but 11 could not be saved.