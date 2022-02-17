Man and woman found dead in a hotel room in Thrissur

Thrissur: Two people were found dead in a hotel room in Thrissur on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Olarikkara native Rijo (26) and Karyattukara native Sangeetha (26). Rijo works in the catering unit which is owned by the husband of Sangeetha.

Rijo and Sangeetha checked into the hotel by Wednesday afternoon. Prima facie, police officials assume that the duo have committed suicide. Sangeetha and her husband have three children. Olari Manipparambil Jimmy is the father of Rijo.

