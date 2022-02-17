Manmohan Singh slams govt on farm laws, foreign policy; says ‘Rich getting richer, poor getting poorer’

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh slammed the BJP-led government in Washington, alleging that the government’s farm-law policies had increased people’s debt in the country. ‘Rich people are getting richer while the poor people are getting poorer,’ Manmohan Singh said, adding, ‘There is a problem in both the intention as well as the polices of this government.’

He continued, criticising the government’s foreign policy, ‘The issue is not limited to the nation. This government has also failed on foreign policy.’ He accused the BJP-led government with attempting to bury the problem of Chinese incursions near India’s border. ‘China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to suppress it,’ he alleged.

‘Relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani for free.’ He said, slamming the BJP leaders.