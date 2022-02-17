Ratan Tata honoured with Assam’s highest civilian award

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma presented prominent businessman and Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Naval Tata with the ‘Assam Baibhav’, the state’s highest civilian honour, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ratan Tata has made a significant contribution to cancer care in Assam as a businessman and philanthropist. The Assam Baibhav Award comes with a citation, medal, and Rs 5 lakh in cash.

Ratan Tata was unable to attend the formal event honouring 18 other great individuals conducted on January 24 at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati due to personal considerations. In lieu of that, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma personally presented him with the award at an event hosted at the Taj Wellington Mews in Koloba.

Ratan Tata had previously written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in which he stated, ‘I greatly appreciate and am deeply touched by the decision of the Government of Assam to bestow on me the Assam Baibhav award for the year 2021’.

He added, ‘I have been an admirer of your personal commitment to the wellbeing of the Assamese people and it is, therefore, an exceptional honour to receive this award from you. Thank you for understanding my inability to personally receive the award at the function to be held in Guwahati on January 24th and for your willingness to present it to me at a later date in Mumbai’.