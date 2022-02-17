Sania Mirza and Lucy Hradecka pair enters semifinals of Dubai Tennis Championships

Sania Mirza of India and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka progressed to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a straight set win over Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia on Thursday.

Sania and Hradecka, who had been given a wild card for the tournament, defeated the Japanese-Serbian combination 7-5 6-3 in the WTA 500 quarterfinals.

The winner of the match between top seeds Ena Shibahara of Japan and Shuai Zhang of China and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia will face the Indo-Czech pair.