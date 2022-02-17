Speed restriction imposed in Kochi Metro after detecting minor misalignment on track

Kochi: A speed restriction has been imposed over pillar No 347 of the Kochi Metro’s Aluva-Palarivattom route following the detection of minor misalignment in track, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the KMRL said minor settlement of foundations at Pier No 347, possibly on account of the likely changes in the properties of subsoil and bearing strata, affected marginally the substructure and caused a minor misalignment in track. ‘A speed restriction is imposed, and detailed study for evaluation and planning the repairs is under progress. Expert agency for geotechnical and geophysical investigation is being engaged’, the statement read.

KMRL said the observed settlement is not critical, and the expert study contemplated is for identifying the correct cause, and planning the correct preventive measures. It will not affect the metro operations, it added. The 13.26 km long Aluva-Palarivattom route of the Kochi Metro was inaugurated in June 2017.