The most amazing school in Rajasthan, a mesmerizing architectural wonder

The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in Jaisalmer is a one-of-a-kind architectural marvel that stays cool even in the sweltering heat of Rajasthan without the need for air conditioning. Architect Diana, whose partnership with local craftspeople made this possible.

Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School is built in a distinctive oval form with walls composed of three layers of sandstone, marble, and lime plaster to reflect sun rays and windows at a height of six feet to keep the sun away from the pupils. The school also features solar panels on its roof for green energy and also rainwater harvesting!

The school was designed by Diana Kellogg of Diana Kellogg Architects and commissioned by CITTA, a non-profit organization that promotes development in some of the most economically challenged, geographically inaccessible or marginalized areas in the world.

The school will educate around 400 girls, ranging in age from kindergarten to class ten, who live in the Thar Desert area of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where female literacy barely touches 32%.

The school will be the first of three buildings that will make up the GYAAN Center, which will also include The Medha, a performance and art exhibition space with a library and museum, and The Women’s Cooperative, where local artisans will teach mothers and other regional women weaving and embroidery techniques.

Also Read: Maiden post from Dhanush after his split with Aishwarya

The GYAAN Center will provide young women with the resources they need to pursue their education and independence, as well as increase worldwide awareness about the difficulties that women confront in India.