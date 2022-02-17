TN police arrests nine people, including mother, for selling baby.

In Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu police arrested nine people, including a mother, for selling a baby. A village officer in Virudhunagar district’s Sulakkarai filed a complaint with the Sulakkarai police, alleging that a lady had sold her one-year-old daughter.

Based on their investigation, Police have found that Kalaiselvi, a 25-year-old woman who had lost her first husband and remarried, had a one-year-old baby girl.

During the investigation, it was found that Kalaiselvi and her father, Karupusamy, had used mediators to sell the one-year-old baby girl to a couple in Madurai. It was also discovered that the child was purchased for Rs 2,50,000 by a couple. The money was confiscated and the child was rescued by Sulakkarai police, who were asked to investigate the incident by Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police (SP), Manoharan.

Further investigation is still underway.