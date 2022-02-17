UP polls : SP scored century in first two phases, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, expressed confidence on Thursday that his party and its allies will form the government in Uttar Pradesh soon after the third and fourth phases of voting are completed.

‘Everyone has come to know that SP and its allies have hit a century in the first two rounds of voting,’ Yadav said at an election rally in the state’s Firozabad region. ‘We will form the government in Uttar Pradesh after the third and fourth phases.’

‘By the seventh and final phase of the polls, silence will prevail at ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) booths and people will only find ghosts there,’ said Yadav