BMC issues notice to inspect central minister Narayan Rane’s bungalow in Juhu.

In the middle of a political feud between Central Minister Narayan Rane and the Shiv Sena, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai served Rane with a notice regarding his Juhu bungalow. BMC wants to conduct inspection and check on its measurements to check for illegal construction. Narayan Rane’s bungalow, named ‘Adhish,’ has been served with a section 488 notice by the BMC’s K West Ward.

‘I shall, on the day 18/02/2022 thereafter anytime pursuant to provision of the last name section, enter with assistants or workmen into or upon the premises Adhish Bungalow, in order to inspect the said premises to take measurements and photographs of the same. Please be present for the same along with the last approval plan/authentic documents of relevant structure.’ according to the notice copy.

Shiv Sena and BJP have previously accused one other of using central agencies and local administration against each other. Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena MP, recently claimed that the BJP government in Delhi was using central agencies to topple the Maharashtra government. The BJP, too, has accused the Shiv Sena of using the BMC to take revenge and put pressure.