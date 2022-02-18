Breaking News: Former NIA officer arrested for conspiring with Lashkar, leaking info to ISI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a Himachal cadre IPS officer who supervised an important investigation for the agency recently. Arvind Digvijay Negi, a retired special police officer of the NIA, is being accused of conspiring with Lashkar-e-Taiba over ground workers and passing sensitive information to Pakistan’s spy agency, ISI, through the OGWs.

‘The role of AD Negi, IPS, SP posted in Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified during the investigation, and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by AD Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case,’ the NIA said in a statement. An investigation by the NIA into HR activist Khurram Parvez brought to light Negi’s role. NIA is reportedly verifying allegations made by Khurram and others against Negi in November.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began investigating the extensive network of OGWs of Lashkar-e-Taiba on November 6, 2021. The OGWs were accused of supporting terrorist activities in India. Six people have been arrested so far in the case.

The NIA alerted the intelligence agencies about Negi, who is one of its most decorated officers. ‘The probe began after intelligence input that the details of investigation into crucial cases were being shared with Pakistan’s ISI by the officer concerned,’ an official in the security grid told. Negi allegedly passed on case diaries to the ISI in crucial investigations. ‘We suspect he traded crucial case documents for money. Investigating agencies are probing his assets, etc.,’ an officer said.

One of the three locations raided by NIA on November 22 was the former NIA officer’s premises in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. The other two were Sonwar and Amirakadal in Srinagar – Parvez’s residence and office. ‘Officers at the NIA made the arrest after verifying the claims made by the suspects and providing Negi with multiple opportunities to clarify, they said. Electronic devices seized during searches were scanned for evidence before the arrest was made’, they added.