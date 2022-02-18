CBI questions former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna

MUMBAI: the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was questioning Chitra Ramkrishna, the former managing director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Friday at the NSE office in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai in connection with a 2018 case.

CBI officers said they issued lookout circulars against Ramkrishna, Anand Subramanian, former NSE group operating officer, and Ravi Narain, the NSE’s former MD and CEO, in order to prevent from leaving the country.

The move comes a week after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) penalised Ramkrishna Rs 3 crore for sharing confidential NSE information with an unknown individual She believed to be a yogi somewhere up in the Himalayan region.