Crime Branch interrogates Nadirshah for over 3 hours on Dileep’s case; more from film industry to be questioned

Director Nadirshah was interrogated by the Crime Branch for over three hours in relation to the conspiracy case against actor Dileep. The investigation team had interrogated Dileep’s chartered accountant too, in connection with the case. Reportedly, more people from the film industry will be questioned in the coming days.

Crime Branch has handed over notices to question Dileep and the co-accused again. Notices were sent to his brother Anoop and brother-in-law TN Suraj. Though Anoop was summoned to the Crime Branch office for questioning on Wednesday, he did not turn up. In an explanation, Anoop informed the Crime Branch that he could not arrive for questioning due to the death of his relative. Meanwhile, Suraj was asked to appear on Monday and Dileep will be summoned after this.

The mobile phones of the accused were sent for scientific examination and the result is expected to be obtained by Friday. Dileep will be interrogated on the basis of the result. The accused have approached the High Court demanding to dismiss the conspiracy case after the court granted anticipatory bail for them.