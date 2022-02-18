Indian Railways cancels 295 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 295 trains, changed the origin station of 21 and short terminated 23 trains. Among those cancelled are trains that operate between New Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh among others.

Railways requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Here is how to check list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey.

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains.

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Change ‘Train Start Date’ from drop down option to check list of trains cancelled