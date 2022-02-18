India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 175 crore

New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 175 crore mark today. Union Health Ministry said that more than 32 lakh doses of vaccine were administered till 7 pm today. In the age group of 15 to 18 years old, more than 5.34 crore vaccine doses have been administered as first dose and 2.06 crore as second dose so far. More than 18.6 crore precaution doses have been administered so far.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.