Twenty-20 activist succumbs to injuries after brutal assault in Kochi, CPI(M) workers arrested

Kizhakkambalam: CK Deepu (38), a Twenty-20 activist, succumbed to his injuries after being brutally assaulted during the lights-off protest at Kizhakkambalam in Kochi on Friday. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva. Police have arrested four CPI(M) activists including Sainuddin Salam, Abdul Rahman, Basheer and Azeez over the assault on Deepu.

The protest was organised to prevent alleged attempts of Kunnathunadu MLA to sabotage the Street Light Challenge project initiated in panchayats ruled by Twenty-20. Deepu was beaten up during the protest here on Saturday. As a part of the protest, Twenty-20 activists turned off the lights in their homes between 7 pm and 7.15 pm on Saturday. Twenty-20 activists alleged that four CPM workers assaulted Deepu in the middle of the protest.

Deepu, who suffered head injuries, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, Deepu’s father CC Kunjaru lodged a complaint with Kunnathnadu police. As per the complaint, on Saturday evening a gang threatened to kill Deepu after calling him by his caste name. Meanwhile, Twenty-20 activists including the ward member accused CPM of assaulting Deepu and also posed serious allegations against the Kunnathunadu MLA.