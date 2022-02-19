2023 will be Congress’s last election in MP if you don’t stand together says Digvijaya Singh

A video of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh advising party workers to work together is going viral on social media. In the video, Digvijaya Singh is heard telling Congress workers that if they don’t work together, 2023 could be the party’s last assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.

The video was shot at the circuit house in MP’s Ratlam when Digvijaya Singh was interacting with local Congress workers during his tour of Ratlam district. In the video, Digvijaya Singh can be heard saying. ‘All of you are not ready to talk face-to-face. One is standing here, the other is standing there and a third person is somewhere else. Things will not work this way,’

He goes further to add, ‘This is the last election [assembly], I must tell you. If you cannot contest the elections honestly, sit at home. Congress will not come back to power. Then, you will not find workers’ Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh made the statements after various factions of Congress workers in Ratlam went to meet him separately, according to sources familiar with the incident.