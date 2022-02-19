Bihar: Railways to conduct high-level inquiry into the train fire

The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) said on Saturday that a high-level inquiry into the fire that broke out in the halted train at Bihar’s Madhubani railway station.

According to the ECR, the fire started at 9.13 a.m. today and was doused out at 9.50 a.m.

The incident occurred on the Swatantrata Senani Express, which connects Jaynagar and New Delhi.

Even though it was previously reported that five coaches of the train caught fire, the railways say that only one coach caught fire.

According to the ECR, no one was harmed in any way during this incident.

‘As soon as the information was received, senior officials reached the spot. The incident is being investigated by the Government Railway Police/Rail Protection Force. This has been taken very seriously by the Railway Administration and a high-level inquiry will be conducted,’ said the statement.