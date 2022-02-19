CAQM issues closure notice to 407 polluting units

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) said that it had issued closure notices to 407 units in the Capital, out of 4,890 sites inspected by 40 flying squads, till February 15, 2022.

The closure notices were issued by the CAQM to industries, construction and demolition sites for offences such as utilising diesel generator sets, which were banned across the NCR by a CAQM order last October.

‘The Enforcement Task Force issued closure notices to 407 units and establishments (including industries, C&D sites, and DG sets) out of the total sites inspected by the commission’s flying squads’ (ETF). ‘These flying squads have been inspecting all parts of the Delhi-NCR to track out violators and take stringent action against them,’ the CAQM said on Friday, adding that 392 of these units had remained closed until February 15, 2022, according to new inspections by the teams.