Cop injured in Srinagar Blast;

A policeman was reportedly injured in a blast at Khwaja Bazaar, Nowhatta, in the old city area of Delhi, on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the blast happened outside of shops in Nowhatta market, due to which windowpanes of multiple establishments were shattered.

Locals, on however, claim that the grenade was thrown by security officers, but that it missed its target and exploded near shops. However, police have yet to confirm if the blast was triggered by a grenade.

The police constable has sustained minor injuries in the incident. Soon after the blast, security forces visited the spot and also cordoned off the area.