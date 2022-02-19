Drones are here to help! PM Modi launches 100 kisan drones for spraying farmlands;

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns across India on Friday to spray pesticides in farms around the country as part of a special drive aimed to help farmers.

The Prime Minister, speaking on the occasion, said, ‘This is a new chapter in the development of 21st-century agricultural facilities. I am confident that this beginning will not only prove to be a milestone in the development of the drone sector but also will also open the sky to unlimited possibilities.’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major stimulus for agriculture and farming at the Budget 2022-23 announcement.

Specifically, Sitharaman said that during the current budget session 2022-23, the Centre will encourage Kisan Drones, chemical-free natural farming, and public-private partnerships for the supply of digital and high-tech services to farmers across the country.

Kisan Drones would be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, and spraying of insecticides and nutrients, she said, emphasising the use of technology.