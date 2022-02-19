ED arrests kingpin of Cattle smuggling case

Smuggler Enamul Haque was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the West Bengal cattle smuggling case according to sources. Enamul was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2020, and the Supreme Court granted him bail last month.

According to sources, Enamul was arrested by the ED based on the evidence against him in the case. He would appear in a Delhi court for custody in this case on Saturday. Enamul Haque is accused of being the mastermind behind cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border. Officials say he bribed Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, politicians, and local villagers in order to keep his business going smoothly.

The ED is also looking into a number of high-profile politicians. Vinay Mishra, the youth leader of the Trinamool Congress, is also a suspect in the case.