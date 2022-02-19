India reported 22,270 new Covid cases, TPR at 1.8%

India on Saturday recorded a further decline in its daily Corona virus numbers with a total of 22,270 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to updated data shared by the Union health ministry, 325 fatalities were recorded in the span of a day, taking the country’s cumulative death toll to 5,11,230.

The overall number of positive infections in the country reached 42,802,505, with a daily positivity rate of 1.8 percent. The positivity rate for the week was 2.50 percent.

191 people from Kerala and 19 from Karnataka were among the 325 people who died. The health ministry also said that comorbidities were responsible for more than 70% of the fatalities.

The number of active cases has dropped by 38,353 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,53,739. As of this morning’s ministry figures, the active count amounted for 0.59 percent of all infections.