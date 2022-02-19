Indian Railways cancels trains on Delhi-Jodhpur route till February 27

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced that the train services on the Delhi-Jodhpur route will remain disrupted until at least February 27. This is due to the ongoing patch doubling work between Merta Road Junction and Kharia Khangarh railway station. Trains running on this route will either be cancelled or diverted.

List of trains affected:

Train number 22421, Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Jodhpur Super Fast Express from Jodhpur to Degana station cancelled till February 26

Train number 22422, Jodhpur- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Super Fast Express train cancelled between Degana station and Jodhpur till February 27.

Train number 12463 between Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Jodhpur every Wednesday is cancelled between Jaipur and Jodhpur till February 23.

Train number 12464 which operates from Jodhpur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla will remain cancelled between Jodhpur to Jaipur every Thursday till February 24.

Train number 14887, running between Rishikesh and Barmer will remain cancelled till February 25. Similarly, train number 14888 running between Barmer-Rishikesh will not operate till February 24.

Train number 19225/19226, Jodhpur-Jammu Tawi express will run between Jodhpur-Phalodi Junction and Lalgarh. This train will halt at Phalodi Junction.

Train number 14863/14864 and 14853/14854, Varanasi to Jodhpur express will run between the stations of Phulera, Ajmer, Marwar and Jodhpur. The train will halt at Kishangarh, Ajmer, Marwar and Pali Marwar.

The routes of trains- 14865/14866, Jodhpur to Varanasi express and 19207/19028 Bandra Terminus to Jammu Tawi express have also been diverted by the railways.

