Indian student takes ‘combat training’ in Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Ukrainian civilians are training for combat as the threat of invasion from Russia looms large. One of them is an Indian student who has now joined the Georgian National Legion, a volunteer paramilitary unit fighting on behalf of Ukraine. As an aerospace engineering student from Tamil Nadu, Sai is undergoing combat training in Kyiv as a member of Georgia’s Legion.

Sai, speaking to India Today, said he joined the legion three days ago and is currently undergoing basic tactics, survival, and medical training. ‘It depends on Russia. I always wanted to join the Army. But then I came here. Now, I have many friends and family,’ Sai replied when asked about how the war affected his education.

In the meantime, Private William, a US war veteran and combat medic, came to Ukraine to join the militia and fight at the border. He specializes in casualty evacuation and combat medicine. ‘I wanted to help defend Ukraine,’ William told India Today.

At least 100 local residents and others from other countries, like Britain, as well as former Soviet Union countries are training or undergoing training at the camp. They stated that their aim is to ensure the last line of defence at the border is maintained. Indian students in Ukraine, especially those whose stay is not essential, have been asked to return to India. Those who would stay behind in Ukraine should stay in touch with the embassy.