‘Kejriwalji, give a straight answer’; Rahul Gandhi on allegations levelled against him by Kumar Vishwas

On Friday, two days before the Punjab Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to clarify whether an allegation levelled against him by a former party colleague, Kumar Vishwas, is true.

Vishwas, one of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) founders, claims that when Kejriwal was in the party, he supported separatists in Punjab. ‘Kejriwalji, give a straight answer — is Kumar Vishwas telling the truth? Yes or no,’ Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

‘Waiting for a reply’ said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has also asked Kejriwal on why he has not responded to Vishwas’ allegations. ‘Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal must clarify on the statement made by his party founder Kumar Vishwas. Why isn’t Kejriwal responding to the statement of Kumar Vishwas?’ he asked in a tweet.

Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, ‘All these corrupt people are calling me a terrorist. I am the first terrorist of the world who builds schools, hospitals, fixes electricity problems. I am the world’s first ‘sweet’ terrorist.’

‘The British used to fear Bhagat Singh and that is why he was called a terrorist. I am a disciple of Bhagat Singh,’ he added.