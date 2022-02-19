KG classes to start functioning in Chhattisgarh from 2022-2023 academic sessions ;

On Friday, the Chhattisgarh cabinet approved the proposal of the School Education Department to start kindergarten classes (‘Balwadi’) for children aged 5 to 6.

The government has decided to open pre-schools in 6536 locations around the state where anganvadi centres are located on school premises, according to senior officials.

‘From the academic session 2022-23, this initiative would benefit 68,054 out of 3,23,624 students in the age group of 5-6 years in the state,” an official said.

From March 2022, the cabinet has also agreed to supply fortified rice to ration card holders in 10 aspirational districts (Korba, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Kondagaon, Sukma) and two high-burden districts under the state’s scheme (Kabirdham and Raigarh).

The proposal to upgrade State Administrative Service cadre (junior grade) pay scale to senior grade (joint collector) scale was also approved by the cabinet.