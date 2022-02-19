‘Land-Passbooks’ for residents are on the way from the government

The government of Jammu and Kashmir will issue trilingual land passbooks to landowners starting on February 19 (Saturday). In addition to the land records, the passbooks would also contain details of the resident’s land records in Hindi, Urdu, and English.

The purpose is to make it a simple and easy document for reference and record in Hindi, Urdu, and English as part of the government’s initiatives towards good governance and ease of use for the citizens. ‘To begin with, seven tehsils (townships) of Srinagar district and 21 tehsils of Jammu district would receive the land passbooks across 28 locations,’ the J&K government said in a statement.

Land passbooks will be issued to every landowner in the Union Territory. For the convenience of citizens, the revenue department has also framed the Jammu and Kashmir Land Passbook Rules 2022. These rules will allow for the online purchase of land passbooks, along with scanning. These rules will enable digitizing land records already in progress.

Every landowner will receive a land passbook. It will contain past settlement records to enable him to apply for credit facilities and for other related matters. The land passbook prescribed by the Revenue Department is true to the record and can be generated online by landholder without visiting any revenue office,’ it said. Asserting that the land passbook is a step towards e-governance, the government said that the document is a valid document that carries the same evidentiary value as certified copies of Record-of-Rights before courts and financial institutions.

It states that it is an authoritative document for granting financial assistance by a financial institution. A QR code is found in each land passbook as an additional security measure. According to the government, QR codes will allow any institution, individual or agency to check the credentials and authenticity of Land Passbooks.