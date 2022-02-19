Massive fire breaks out in empty train

Patna: A massive fire broke out in five coaches of an empty train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar on Saturday. The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi.

The blaze has been doused. No injury has been reported so far. The cause of the fire has yet not ascertained.

Also Read: Cop injured in Srinagar Blast;

More details awaited.