Massive fire breaks out in empty train

Feb 19, 2022, 12:26 pm IST

Patna: A massive  fire broke out in five coaches of an empty train at  Madhubani railway station in Bihar  on Saturday. The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi.

The blaze has been doused. No injury has been reported so far. The cause of  the fire has yet not ascertained.

More details awaited.

