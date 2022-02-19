Massive fire breaks out in empty train

Patna: A massive fire broke out in five coaches of an empty train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar on Saturday. The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi.
The blaze has been doused. No injury has been reported so far. The cause of the fire has yet not ascertained.
More details awaited.
#UPDATE | The fire in the empty carriages of the train (Swatantra Senani Superfast Express) at Madhubani railway station was doused at 9:50 am. There were no casualties in the incident: CPRO, East Central Railway
