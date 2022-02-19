Phase 1 elections in Manipur, 21% of candidates have criminal records

Political parties in Manipur seem to have promoted candidates with financial power and criminal records according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The BJP has the most candidates with criminal convictions, followed by the JD (U).

At least 21% of the 173 candidates running in Manipur’s first-phase elections had declared criminal offences. Sixteen percent have major criminal charges pending against them. Two candidates have declared cases of crime against women, while the other two have declared cases of murder (IPC Section-302) against them. Six candidates have filed charges for attempting to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

The ADR also said that more than half the candidates contesting the first phase of Manipur elections are crorepatis.