PM Modi hosts Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation at his residence.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus at his residence. This comes a day after PM Modi hosted a number of prominent Sikhs at his residence and highlighted the work done by his government for the community.

The gathering takes place just days before the Punjab Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on Sunday. Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, the Indian government recently evacuated a large number of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs living in India.

Modi was given with a sword and a memento in Punjabi by members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu delegations. PM Modi was also thanked by the Indian World Forum for receiving Afghan-origin Hindu and Sikh community leaders at his residence and listening to their concerns and issues.

The Modi government has repeatedly asserted its support for Afghan minorities that have faced religious persecution, especially from the Taliban.