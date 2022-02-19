Priyanka Chopra shares emotional post for late father on her parents’ wedding anniversary

Actor Priyanka Chopra penned an emotional post in remembrance of her late father, marking her parent’s wedding anniversary. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her parents from one of their fondest moments.

In the picture, Priyanka’s father could be seen offering a rose to her mom Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra. ‘This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you’, she wrote. The couple indeed shared an endearing moment with their gentle smiles.

Her father had passed away back in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads ‘Daddy’s lil girl’. Priyanka Chopra had recently welcomed a baby via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, and has wrapped the romantic comedy ‘Text For You’ opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series ‘Citadel’. She is also set to star alongside Anthony Mackie in the action film ‘Ending Things’. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.