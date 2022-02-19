Punjab and UP will go polling tomorrow;

Tomorrow, all seats in Punjab and 55 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be voted on. On Friday, senior officials from all parties made a last-ditch attempt to win voters.

Elections are being held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, 59 assembly seats in 16 districts will be decided in the third phase. In this phase, there are 627 candidates in the running, with over 2.15 crore people eligible to vote.

The districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

The Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to the polls in this phase on Sunday. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.

Tomorrow is the election for the 117-seat Punjab legislative assembly. Voting will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. On March 10th, the votes will be counted.