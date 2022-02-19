Punjab Chief Minister, Sidhu Moosewala Charged For Poll Code Breach

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala were arrested today for violating the model code of conduct two days before the state assembly elections.

Mr Channi and Mr Moosewala had gone to a temple in Manasa. The two Congress leaders went door – to – door campaigning in the area yesterday after the end of campaign. Voters will vote the 117-member Punjab legislative assembly on Sunday. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the wake of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the Election Commission had previously postponed the polling date for the Assembly elections from February 14 to February 20.