Ram Charan pens special Bday wish for his mother; Shares pic with parents

South Indian superstar Ram Charan penned a sweet Birthday wish for his mother Surekha Konidela, the wife of megastar Chiranjeevi, on the occasion of her Birthday, and shared a picture with her on his social media handles.

In the pic, Ram Charan’s Surekha is seen standing in between her son and her husband Megastar Chiranjeevi, beautifully smiling. ‘No one knows me like you do!! Happy birthday maa!!’, Ram Charan captioned the post.

No one knows me like you do!!

Happy birthday maa???!! pic.twitter.com/CEzqCsvsSZ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 18, 2022

On the work front, both father and son are currently working together for the upcoming film Acharya which is being helmed by Koratala Siva. Surekha Konidela is presenting this big budget action drama Acharya on the banner of Konidela Production Company.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares emotional post for late father on her parents’ wedding anniversary