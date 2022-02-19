‘Remarks on Kumar Vishwas ‘hurt poets as a class’: Several poets write to Kejriwal

New Delhi: Several poets have written an open letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing that they are ‘hurt’ at the remarks of the AAP national convener regarding Kumar Vishwas, and alleged that the remarks have insulted the poets as a class. Kejriwal had recently dismissed the allegations made by Kumar Vishwas against him as ‘laughable’.

Poets Dinesh Raghuvanshi and Gajender Solanki told ANI about the open letter to the Delhi CM, which has been signed by as many as 40 persons mostly poets. The letter addressed to the Chief Minister in Hindi read, ‘As poets and people of literature, we are deeply hurt by your disrespectful remarks. As an irresponsible person, you have ridiculed him (Kumar Vishwas) and without any proof have called him the person who makes unreliable claims. That is why we are writing to you, with a heavy heart’.

‘It is sad that you forgot that poets are of sensitive nature. They have their way of presenting the truth. To label the poets as those who make unreliable claims is not good on your part’, the letter read. ‘If you had to answer some serious allegations against yourself, that for any possible denial you should have relied on facts, and not insulted the poets as a class’, it added.