Senior journalist Ravish Tiwari dies, PM Modi Pays Tributes

Ravish Tiwari, a senior journalist and the National Bureau Chief of the Indian Express, passed away on Friday night. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Mr Tiwari’s demise and said he was ‘insightful’ and ‘humble’

‘Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti,’ PM Modi tweeted.

Mr Tiwari’s death was shared on Twitter by senior journalist Vikas Bhadauria. ‘Profound journalist, a great human being and my dearest friend, Ravish Tiwari, passed away last (Friday) night. Last rites will be performed at Sector-20, Gurgaon 3.30 PM today. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,’ he tweeted.