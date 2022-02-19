Tamil Nadu Local Body polls underway… Voting held under tight security;

Voting for urban civic bodies started at 7 a.m. on Saturday in over 31,000 polling stations in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, amid strict security and Covid appropriate arrangements. Ramps were built, among other things, to offer a hassle-free polling experience for the differently abled. The elections are being conducted in a single phase after a gap of 11 years.

The stations will be open until 6 p.m., with the final one hour earmarked for coronavirus-positive voters. On February 22, the votes will be counted.

Polling stations will be watched by web streaming and CCTV cameras placed at all locations, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission. For security, up to one lakh police officers have been deployed.

There are 57,778 candidates 12,607 ward member seats across 648 urban local bodies, including 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.